Top Japanese official: Rename WHO the ‘China Health Organization’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 2, 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) has essentially become China’s accomplice in the coronavirus outbreak and should be renamed the “China Health Organization,” Japan’s deputy prime minister said.

“Early on, if the WHO had not insisted to the world that China had no pneumonia epidemic, then everybody would have taken precautions,” Taro Aso said in an April 1 address to parliament, according to Formosa TV.

“The WHO, which is a global organization, does not even include Taiwan, and then precisely because Taiwan is not a member of the WHO, it becomes a world leader in fighting the epidemic. Then after that statement is made, the CCP jumps out to correct it, it says Taiwan is a region not a country,” Aso said.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Aso took issue with former WHO Director-General Margaret Chan, charging her with inadequate accountability. He said the current director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was no better for giving into China’s propaganda about the coronavirus.

“Although the details are murky, the WHO’s previous director-general was a Chinese national and at the time there were complaints all around, and now at least the petition has gathered 300,000 signatures or rather 500,000 signatures,” Aso said. “People think the World Health Organization should change its name. It shouldn’t be called the WHO, it should be renamed the CHO, this appeal is truly resonating with the people.”

Aso has repeatedly referred to the virus as the “Wuhan virus,” which has been documented in Japanese newspapers.

