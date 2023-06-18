Thousands protested outside as Dodgers honored drag ‘nuns’ in near-empty stadium

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 18, 2023

Over 5,000 faithful turned out for what was billed a “prayerful procession” outside Dodger Stadium in protest of the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring a troupe of drag “nuns” on Friday night.

“HUGE SUCCESS! Prayer Rally Officially Concludes. Over 5K strong!! Massive outpouring!” tweeted Catholics for Catholics, who helped organize the procession.

More than one hour before the first pitch inside a mostly empty stadium, the Dodgers as part of Pride Night festivities presented the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with the team’s Community Hero Award.

“I am happy to say that our effort paid off. There was almost no one in the stands when the ‘Sisters’ received their award. And the few who were there booed,” said Catholic League president Bill Donohoe. “This is a sweet victory.”

Fans started filing in for the game against the San Francisco Giants well after the ceremony honoring the drag “nuns.” The Dodgers drew a crowd of 49,074 for Pride Night. There were 52,505 in attendance at last year’s Pride Night event.

Donohoe compared the protest to the backlash against Anheuser-Busch and Target Corp. over their pro-transgender messaging.

“What happened on June 16 is a cultural marker,” Donohoe said. “Just like Bud Light, Target and other establishment organizations that have laid anchor with extremists, the Dodgers — and Major League Baseball in general — found out that the elites do not have the last word. The people do. In the end, indecency and bigotry were defeated.”

The drag “nuns” were commended by the team for its community service, which includes fundraising for LGBTQ causes and organizations.

Last month, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw announced that the Dodgers will relaunch their Christian Faith and Family Day. The veteran pitcher said it was in response to the organization’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

Empty stadium for the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.” People don’t like this garbage. pic.twitter.com/cd811vUArl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 17, 2023

