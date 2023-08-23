The Great Reset and the ‘triple pandemic 2023’: Banking on the public’s fear

by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2023

As Fall approaches, major media are again warning of a “tripledemic” of Covid, RSV, and the flu while at the same time Pfizer and Moderna are working on combination mRNA jabs for the three.

A Google search for the key words “triple pandemic 2023” returned a staggering 41.2 million articles as of mid-August.

“And as we saw all through the COVID pandemic, news agencies are using the exact same headlines and talking points. This is unequivocal evidence that the tripledemic narrative is being coordinated by a central source,” Dr. Joseph Mercola noted in an Aug. 21 analysis.

The threat of a “tripledemic,” Mercola noted, is “being magnified for a reason. The biosecurity crisis needs to continue indefinitely because it’s the primary justification behind the Great Reset. At regular intervals, there must be another Chicken Little warning that the sky is still falling and that we must not let down our guard.”

Mercola continued: “It’s also important to realize that your government isn’t the ultimate power. Our government officials take orders too, from what is often referred to as the deep state. It’s not a government at all, but a global, hidden power structure that is accountable to no one, while influencing and manipulating everyone to bring about a new world order.

“In years past, this shadowy cabal of power brokers were referred to under the term the New World Order. In 2020, the World Economic Forum came out on the public stage and announced The Great Reset, which is nothing but the NWO rebranded.”

In 2021, World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret, co-founder and main author of the Monthly Barometer, published a book called “COVID-19: The Great Reset”. In the book, they define the Great Reset as a means of addressing the “weaknesses of capitalism” that were purportedly exposed by the Covid pandemic.

Lockdowns and mandates were all a part of the Great Reset, essentially, critics say, as an experiment in socialism and controlling populations.

“At some stage, you must realize that the more you give in and obey, the more you must give in and obey,” Mercola wrote. “There really is no end to what they can and will take from you, and holding on to the belief that your government would never [fill in the blank] is becoming more dangerous by the day.”

So the “tripledemic” fear porn spread by Big Media was no surprise given that the U.S. health officials had just recommended the following:

• A flu vaccine for everyone 6 months old and older.

• An updated mRNA Covid booster targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 strain, even though this strain is already in the decline. Most of the Covid cases in the U.S. and Canada are now caused by the Eris (EG.5) and BA.5 strains. In the U.S., specifics on who should get the shot and when are still undetermined as the FDA has yet to officially approve the updated booster. In Canada, the fall Covid booster is recommended for anyone age 5 and older who got their last shot or had a Covid infection at least six months ago.

• An RSV vaccine for seniors 60 years old and older.

“Not surprisingly, many are encouraging people to bundle all three injections into a single visit, even though there are no data whatsoever to support the claim that doing so is safe,” Mercola noted.

Mercola continued: “We can no longer afford to disbelieve the lengths to which this globalist cabal can and will go to seize total control. They’ve already told us what the ultimate plan is — to use bioterrorism to take control of the world’s resources, wealth and people.

“All we need to do is to believe it, and realize that the only thing giving them the power to impose their will is our fear. As long as we choose fear and demand our government keep us safe, they have every chance of winning.”

As for the “tripledemic”?

“Hopefully,” Mercola wrote, “a clear majority of people will have learned this lesson by now, and won’t fall for the same tricks again, even though they’ve upped the ante with a triple threat, rather than just one. Fear is a tool used to control you, but that only works if you buy into it, and by now it ought to be clear that the narrative around the need for vaccines is misleading at best.”

