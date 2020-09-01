The great 2020 plandemic: Where’s the corpus delicti? No body; no crime

Special to WorldTribune, September 1, 2020

Commentary by Lawrence A. Hunter, Ph.D.

Conventional wisdom has it that without a body of the crime – corpus delicti – prosecutors cannot prove murder – no body; no crime. Well, close but not quite. A number of court decisions have established that absence of a body may not necessarily mean the absence of corpus delicti, and if there exists circumstantial evidence so formidable that it compensates for the absence of a real body, juries may treat such evidence as synonymous with the corpus delicti and convict a defendant of murder.

So, how should a defense lawyer defend his client? One thing is for sure: If a defense lawyer has positive proof that the prosecution’s so-called overwhelming circumstantial evidence of a body is pure bunkum, and better still, if that circumstantial evidence can be shown to be pure fabrication by the prosecution, then that lawyer would be a fool and/or completely incompetent if he refused to base his defense on that evidence and, instead, spent all his time and resources tailoring a defense strategy to disprove the prosecution’s evidence of means, motive and opportunity. This is especially so if the prosecution’s case is built not only on falsified circumstantial evidence that there “exists a body” but also on an intricately fabricated case against the defendant on the basis of means, motive and opportunity. Such a prosecution case is likely to be much more difficult for the defense lawyer to cast into reasonable doubt if the missing corpse is allowed to materialize virtually, in the minds of jurors, through uncontested, fabricated circumstantial evidence rather than showing up on a slab in the morgue to be autopsied to determine the cause of death.

I’m concerned that most of us (I include myself) have been following just such a misguided strategy in trying to convince the jury (the public) that the virus is not the culprit in this case. We’ve largely accepted the prosecution’s phony death count and spent our time trying to disprove the intricately contrived case of means, motive and opportunity. It is a case without bodies but, in large part, we’ve stipulated the prosecution’s circumstantial evidence that the bodies exist and then tried to convince a terrified public that even the bogus death count isn’t so bad.

The fact is, to people as seemingly ignorant and fearful as the American people, these numbers appear very bad, and the plandemic meisters are making them worse everyday. All the fancy statistics in the world won’t convince a terrified population that “it’s not really so bad.” Fear trumps all.

The only way to expose the greatest hoax ever propagated on mankind is to go right to the heart of the matter. There are no COVID bodies, and the fake circumstantial “evidence” cooked up by the hoaxsters to make us believe there are is a big, fat transparent lie, obvious to anyone who bothers to analyze the “circumstantial evidence.”

Meanwhile, the prosecution team at the CDC and in the governors’ mansions has contrived a case of circumstantial evidence to convince the American public not only that such bodies exist but also that the invisible serial killer on the loose leaves us no options other than to hide ourselves away, follow superstitious rituals, complete with voodoo totems, and give up life as we know it – and oh, kneel down and be jabbed with a mysterious, untested, unproven vaccine being manufactured without legal liability or proper drug trials by pharmaceutical companies that have been convicted repeatedly in the past of producing killer vaccines and covering it up.

There is no corpus delicti here. Yet, the Keystone Bureaucrats have indicted a virus that their expert virus hunters for hire can’t even manage to capture and isolate in a test-tube where it can be put on trial properly, following proper procedure. The jury is locked down inside Plato’s cave, being asked to convict the accused in absentia by viewing evidence presented as the prosecution’s flickering finger shadows cast on the cave wall.

The reported “COVID deaths” are being fabricated by the hoaxsters, and it is obvious how they are doing it. Indeed, based on the evidence, there is good reason to believe, according to an analysis by H. Ealy et al. posted on the Children’s Health Defense website, that upwards of 90 percent of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the authorities in the United States have been fabricated by various and sundry means, including the use of dodgy tests that throw off false-positives (the so-called “smoking gun”) at a rate in excess of 50 percent:

Had the CDC used its industry standard, Medical Examiners’ and Coroners’ Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting Revision 2003, as it has for all other causes of death for the last 17 years, the COVID-19 fatality count would be approximately 90.2% lower than it currently is.

For a detailed analysis of how the death numbers have been jiggered and faked, see here and here.

Consider, for example, what happened in Italy, which also is happening in the UK, Russia and other nations as well. As reported by L. Reichard White at the first of the two links immediately above:

“On re-evaluation by the [Italian] National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity – many had two or three…” [Note: U.S. medical authorities have “discouraged,” and in some places forbidden performing autopsies in cases of deaths where the “corpus delicti” is an assumed, presumed, probable, suspected or tested-positive COVID death, and even the New York Times now reports between 70 and 90 percent false positives from the PCR tests used to “confirm” Covid cases and deaths.]

So, by sneaking deaths caused by co-morbidities into their guidelines, the world health establishment managed to inflate COVID-19 deaths by more than seven times! [and]…

More than 60 percent of fatalities of people suspected of having contracted Covid-19 [in Russia] are not classified as coronavirus deaths because they occurred “from clearly other causes.”

Now, American authorities have quietly disclosed the smoking gun in the crime, and it belongs to the plandemic cabal, not the virus. Based on updated CDC numbers as of August 22, there were 161,392 reported deaths “involving COVID-19,” in only 6 percent of which was COVID-19 “the only cause mentioned:”

Table 3 shows the types of health conditions and contributing causes mentioned in conjunction with deaths involving coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). For 6% of the deaths, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned. For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.

These numbers were updated again on August 28 showing that in the six-day interim, reported COVID deaths had jumped by 3.8 percent to 167,558. Applying CDC’s 94-percent over-count factor to the most recent numbers means only about 10,000 Americans purported to have died from COVID-19 actually died from COVID-19 alone. The remaining 94 percent of deaths (157,558) ascribed by the authorities to COVID had more than two other serious illnesses or causes per death.

There are no bodies in the case, no corpus delicti, because the “formidable circumstantial evidence” being offered as synonymous with a real body count of the “deadly virus,” the 167,558 “Deaths Involving COVID-19” reported by CDC on August 28, is anything but; in fact, it is a big fat and transparent lie. The “real” death count, by the prosecution’s own admission (assuming COVID-19 really is a uniquely new disease caused by a novel new virus, which is unlikely), is more on the order of 10,000, about one-sixth (16%) to less-than-one-third (29%) of the number of deaths attributed to the flu by the CDC in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 flu seasons (~ 61,000 and ~34,000 respectively).

It’s time to unsequester the jury and dismiss the case for lack of a corpus delicti and prosecutorial misconduct in knowingly lying to the jury and fabricating evidence.

Now that the prosecution has admitted it is the only criminal in the courtroom, we can get about the real task of bringing the hoaxsters and fraudsters, and yes murderers, to justice.

For the crimes of criminal fraud, corruption, reckless endangerment of human life, lying to the public under the color of law and sedition, all perpetrated by the engineers of this calamity – the fake statistics, the lockdown and forced closure of the economy, the lab-rat masking, the anti-social distancing diktats, the color-revolution-like riots and the controlled demolition of American society writ large – I have mused their sentence should be to spend the rest of their lives in a small cell where they are required to wear a muzzle until they depart this earth. As for the governors who deliberately drove thousands of sick elderly people out of hospitals and into nursing homes to infect their co-inhabitants and die, resulting in almost one-half of the total reported deaths “associated with COVID-19,” I think second-degree murder charges are entirely appropriate. I leave it to the reader to ponder what their sentence should be.

COVID-19 is a hoax, a propaganda edifice held together by a keystone of lies. At least 90 percent of the reported COVID deaths are illusory, and truth be known, most of the remaining 10 percent of the deaths currently coded as “COVID-19” are probably various shades of fakery. As Jon Rappoport so convincingly has demonstrated, the perceived dangers of COVID-19 could end up being nothing more than a statistical artifact produced by the fake statistics connecting it to the real killers, the co-morbidities. Once the keystone lie about COVID deaths is removed, the corpus delicti disappears, and the hoax collapses of its own weight like a house of cards.

Dr. Lawrence A. Hunter is former vice president and chief economist of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and chief economist and political advisor to Jack Kemp.

