The daughter Hunter Biden refuses to meet will get . . . one of his paintings

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2023

Not satire.

Hunter Biden refuses to meet the four-year-old daughter he has with Lunden Roberts. He will not allow Navy Joan to use the Biden name. Joe Biden won’t even acknowledge his granddaughter.

After pleading poverty, Joe Biden’s son had his child support payments reduced from $20,000 to $5,000 per month.

But Navy Joan will receive something else – one of her father’s paintings.

A clause in the child support settlement stipulates that Hunter provide Navy Joan Roberts with the proceeds from an undisclosed number of his novice works for an undisclosed period of time.

Navy Joan will get one painting to keep for herself, either for her private collection or in “a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts,” while Roberts will also get to designate a bank account where the earnings from Hunter’s art sales will go.

The settlement also states the paintings “shall vary in size with a minimum size of 24×24.”

Roberts’s lawyer Clint Lancaster told the New York Post: “Lunden is a great mom and little Navy is going be fine. The kid has lots of love on the maternal side of the family in Batesville. They are a very, very close family. They adore her and are always going to support her … But I think everybody is disappointed that there’s not more contact [with the Biden family].”

Lancaster added: “It’s not lost on anybody that Jill Biden wrote a children’s book and [dedicated it] to her grandchildren. She could have kept it at that, but she named every child except Navy. They hung stockings for the dog at Christmas but not for Navy. That is one of the saddest things.”

In 2021, the New York Post reported that Hunter Biden sold at least five prints for $75,000 apiece, a fraction of the top asking price of $500,000 for a Hunter Biden original.

Hunter Biden had argued last year to the Independence County court that his child support liabilities should be reduced due to changes in his “financial circumstances,” prompting Roberts and Lancaster to demand more details about where he was getting his money. That request could have exposed who was buying Hunter’s art, information the White House pledged to keep secret following criticism that the purchases could be another form of Biden family influence-peddling.

Law professor Jonathan Turley wrote in a Fox News op-ed: “The viciousness of the Biden family in dealing with this little girl is only matched by that of the media. Reporters who profess to support women and denounce deadbeat dads have either ignored this story or belittled her mother Lunden Roberts.”

Turley added: “The effort to bar this child from using the Biden name has moved this scandal from the realm of hypocrisy to monstrosity. … It is hard to imagine the pain that this child will experience upon learning of how the Bidens erased any reference to her and fought even her ability to claim to be a member of their family.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish