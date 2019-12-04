The Clinton-Epstein story deemed newsworthy in UK

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2019

It’s a political scandal story with tabloid sizzle that is of interest to most Americans of all political stripes. But the involvement of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the Jeffrey Epstein network has been largely ignored by the corporate media in the United States. Not so “across the pond.”

The UK’s Daily Mail has reported that Bill and Hillary Clinton were frequent guests at pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch. The story, which flatly contradicts the Clinton’s version of events, is based on a single named source who has since made himself scarce.

Bill Clinton says he has flown on Epstein’s private plane, the Lolita Express, four times but has denied ever visiting one of Epstein’s residences, apart from one time at his New York home. Fox News reported in 2016 that between 2001 to 2003, Clinton was aboard 26 flights on Epstein’s private jet.

According to the Daily Mail’s Dec. 3 report, the former president was Epstein’s closest “celebrity mate” and visited Zorro Ranch “a whole bunch of times.” The report cited a former contractor who ran the IT system at the Epstein property in New Mexico.

After they left the White House, Bill and Hillary Clinton stayed at the ranch frequently, former estate workers told the Daily Mail. The ranch is one of several Epstein homes where underage girls were flown in from all around the world.

The Clintons visited the 10,000-acre estate in the New Mexico desert often, “but never stayed in the main house,” the report said. “Instead, the Clinton family bunked down in a special cowboy-themed village created by Epstein, which is a mile south of his own luxury mountaintop villa. They’d use one of the two guest houses, which look like they’re straight out of the 19th century.”

The Daily Mail cited as its source security expert Jared Kellogg, who was brought in by ranch manager Brice Gordon to improve security and set up a camera system at the main house and “cowboy village”.

“But what was weird was that the whole time I was on site, Brice would be bragging about how the Clintons would visit, the whole family. Not just Bill, but Bill, his wife, their kid, and they would stay on the ranch itself,” Kellogg told the Daily Mail.

The New York Times claimed Epstein had confided in scientists that he planned to impregnate up to 20 women at a time at the ranch to improve the human race with his genes.

