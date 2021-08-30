The arrest and treatment of Jan. 6 political prisoner Couy Griffin in his own words

by WorldTribune Staff, August 30, 2021

Couy Griffin of New Mexico was arrested on Jan. 18 after being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority relating to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Griffin, an Otero County commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump, described his arrest and imprisonment in a video posted to Rumble.

Attorney Sidney Powell’s organization, DefendingTheRepublic, produced the documentary. Its mission statement reads: “Defending the Republic exists to defend and protect the important rights secured to all Americans by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights. These founding documents were written to protect citizens from the government. It is an everyday battle to secure these blessings of liberty for ourselves and our prosperity.”

