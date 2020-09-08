‘That’s rich’: Meet wealthy white BLM store smasher

by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2020

Here is one of the bright young faces of the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement.

Clara Kraebber, age 20, lives a life of privilege with her wealthy parents in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Her mother is an architect and her father a child psychiatrist. They have a second home in a tony Connecticut neighborhood.

After what authorities called a three-hour rampage that caused at least $100,000 in damage to the Flatiron District in Manhattan, Kraebber was arrested and is facing felony rioting and misdemeanor graffiti charges.

She is now facing a maximum of four years in prison on the top charge of first-degree riot.

“Every city, every town, burn the precinct to the ground!” the group of rioters Kraebber was hanging with chanted as it moved up Lafayette Street while busting the plate glass facades of banks, Starbucks and Duane-Reades, the New York Post reported in a story headlined “Little Red Rioting Hood”.

“Given her privileged upbringing, Kraebber might seem an unlikely alleged revolutionary in those ranks,” the Post’s report said.

Kraebber’s mother, Virginia Kindred, runs Kindred Arch.Works, a Manhattan architect firm that has designed spaces for Columbia University and NYU, and worked on numerous school and business spaces throughout the city.

Her father is Markus Kraebber, an Upper East Side child and adolescent psychiatrist who teaches at the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry.

In 2016 the family paid $1.8 million for their 16th-floor apartment on East End Avenue. The family also owns a 1730 home — featuring four fireplaces, according to property listings — in Litchfield County, Connecticut.

Kraebber has joined in street protests for years, according to previous reports.

“We don’t have much political power right now, being youths, but this is something we can do,” she told The New York Times in 2014, explaining why she joined a Manhattan rally on behalf of Ferguson, Missouri’s Michael Brown. She was a 14-year-old student at the elite Hunter College High School at the time.

Now, she is a history undergrad at Rice University in Houston, according to her Facebook page — where the most recent photo, from June, shows her grinning ear to ear while holding a goat.

As a member of the Rice Young Democrats, she helped work on Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 failed bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz.

