Texas is flyover country for Kamala Harris; Guatemala gives hostile reception to Team Biden agenda

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2021

Rough week.

After months of inaction after being appointed border czar by Team Biden, Kamala Harris journeyed to Guatemala and Mexico this week in an effort to try to explain the administration’s border policy.

When Team Biden’s cheering section at CNN runs an analysis under the headline “Kamala Harris’ rocky first foreign trip”, you know it didn’t go well.

Harris was greeted in Guatemala with signs from protesters which included “Trump won” and “Go home.” Guatemala’s president bluntly said Team Biden was to blame for the catastrophe at the U.S. southern border.

Critics attribute the record surge of illegal immigration to Team Biden’s policies, including the decision to end President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that required most asylum-seekers from Central America to remain in Mexico while U.S. courts reviewed their claims of persecution.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei echoed the criticism, saying he and Harris “are not on the same side of the coin” on migration.

“We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” Giammattei said.

When Biden took office, “The message changed too: ‘We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children,’ ” he said. “The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”

During her stay in Guatemala, Harris sat down for an interview with another friend of Team Biden, NBC’s Lester Holt, only to be blindsided when Holt pressed her on why she has yet to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt said.

“And I haven’t been to Europe either,” Harris said. That response went viral — in the not-so-good ratioed way.

When Harris sternly advised migrants considering making the trek north “Do not come,” a meme of her comment alongside a comment from Trump “won the Internet.”

Even her fellow leftist Democrats lowered the boom on Harris.

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Harris on Twitter, saying her comments were “disappointing to see.”

“First, seeking asylum at any U.S. border is a 100% legal method of arrival,” AOC said. “Second, the U.S. spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

After being criticized from seemingly all sides for most of the week, Harris erupted on Thursday night in an interview with Ilia Calderon when the Univision anchor pressed Harris on her not-yet-scheduled trip to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harris began her answer by noting she’s “said I’m going to the border,” before Calderon interrupted her and reiterated her question.

“I’m not finished,” Harris answered, pausing briefly before continuing her response. “I’ve said I’m going to the border, also, if we are going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border, to flee to the border.”

When Calderon asked a third time about the timing of the forthcoming trip, Harris said she would “keep you posted.”

“Some administration officials are quietly perplexed about” Harris’s “answers to some questions, in particular the particular question she got from Lester Holt where she equated the question about the border with Europe. There was hope the trip would be a success, and in the end, they feel it may have been overshadowed by some of her answers to these questions,” CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported on Wednesday.

Although she may be relieved that amid CNN’s ratings freefall no one saw it at home, it is a good bet Harris’s bad week was broadcast all over airport TV screens in the places she visited in one rough week in Team Biden land.

