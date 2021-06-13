Tech firm’s February analysis of Pennsylvania voting machines cited unauthorized software

by WorldTribune Staff, June 13, 2021

An election assessment in Pennsylvania’s Fulton County found that Dominion Voting Systems inexplicably used software in its 2020 election voting machines that allows anyone with privileges to simply change values in the database.

The election assessment by Wake Technology Services Inc. was completed in February but was not published on the county’s website until May.

The assessment found the existence of the Microsoft SQL database on the Dominion Voting Machines in the county, The Epoch Times reported on June 12.

Wake’s analysts found “no valid reason” for the software to be installed on the system and that the presence “allows any user with access to change and manipulate the EMS databases without logging [recording] to the Database, EMS, or [operating system] logfiles.”

The analysts also said that Dominion failed to fill out a document that attests that the installed software versions conformed with certified reasons, with Dominion apparently claiming filling out the form was “optional.”

Dominion Voting Systems disputed the report’s findings related to it, The Epoch Times noted.

Attorney Matthew Deperno has noted that the same software was used in Dominion machines in Michigan.

Deperno on May 3 pointed to the presence of a deliberately installed, unapproved-for-election-systems software tool, in Antrim County: “Cyber Ninjas discovered a Microsoft SQL Server Management Studio implant on the system. This piece of software is not approved by the Election Assistance Commission (‘EAC’) and allows a user to actually circumvent security protocol and make ‘direct[] edit entries within the database’ which ‘could potentially be utilized to change vote values.’ ”

Deperno added: “Perhaps most importantly, this software is a ‘separate install.’ In other words, it should not be on the system. It is, by its very definition, a hacking tool.”

