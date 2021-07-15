Taliban targets Afghan military’s air superiority; Conquest would restore Sharia Law

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2021

The Taliban have already seized one third of Afghanistan and are poised to regain control of the entire country after Team Biden withdraws U.S. forces. The outcome would not be good news for champions of women’s and LGBT rights.

The strategy calls for targeting the military’s air force, according to a report in Geostrategy-Direct.com:

“While U.S. hopes rest with the Afghan Air Force, Taliban forces are targeting vulnerabilities. …The Taliban has also launched an assassination campaign targeting Afghan military pilots with the aim of leveling the battlefield.”

The acting U.S. ambassador in Kabul, Ross Wilson, tweeted last week that the Taliban’s increasing control has sparked fears that “a system this country’s citizens do not support will be imposed.”

When that happens, the Taliban will reinstate Sharia Law and will carry out the brutal killing of gay men, jihadist judge Gul Rahim told Germany’s Bild newspaper.

When asked about what punishments the Taliban determine to be fitting for gay men, Rahim said: “Either stoning or he has to stand behind a wall that falls on him. The wall must be 8ft to 10ft high.”

That system will also require women to obtain a permit before being allowed to leave their homes, Rahim said, adding it will be compulsory for women to wear a hijab.

Females will only be allowed to attend school if the teacher is female.

Rahim also described punishments the Taliban will carry out for crimes: “Depending on the crime, we can start with fingertips or fingers. For worse offenses, we cut the wrist, elbow, or upper arm. Death by stoning or hanging is the only option for the greatest crimes.”

Since Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops in April, the Taliban have been seizing territory at “lightning speed,” observers say.

A recent U.S. intelligence report warned that the Taliban could take the capital, Kabul, within six months.

