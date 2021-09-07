Taliban invited these six key nations to inauguration

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 7, 2021

Following Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban, the terror organization now ruling in Afghanistan has invited China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to attend the Islamic Emirate’s inauguration ceremonies, reports say.

Most nations are adopting a “wait and watch” policy before recognizing the so-called “new Taliban,” but others, including the six invitees, are already forging ties with the terrorists, analyst Geeta Mohan noted in a Sept. 7 report for India Today.

Pakistan is essentially the Taliban’s “second home” and was the lone supporter of Afghanistan “for the past 20 years when the West waged war on the Taliban,” Mohan wrote.

Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid recently told a Pakistani TV channel: “We are the custodians of Taliban leaders. We have taken care of them for long. They got shelter, education and a home in Pakistan. We have done everything for them.”

China, which reveled in the withdrawal of the U.S., sees an opportunity in Afghanistan to expand its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Related: Trump intel official cites geostrategic impact from U.S. ‘surrender’ of Bagram Air Base, September 1, 2021

But, “when it comes to recognizing the government in Kabul, Beijing like many others, will wait and watch before officially according to the Taliban ‘government’ status,” Mohan noted.

China and Pakistan “are the only two counties that have maintained their diplomatic missions in Kabul since the Taliban captured the country. All other nations have evacuated their officials and shut down missions temporarily,” Mohan noted.

For Russia, the stakes in Afghanistan “are huge,” Mohan wrote, but the Kremlin, like Beijing, “is most focused on the U.S. exit saying ‘foreign occupation’ of any country should end. However, for Russia, security concerns also ride large and therefore, it will wait and watch for an all ‘inclusive’ Afghanistan before according it an official status.”

Iran has pledged to work with the Taliban administration. New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, “America’s military defeat must become an opportunity to restore life, security, and durable peace in Afghanistan.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has stated that he is open to cooperation with the Taliban regime.

“Turkey remained engaged with the Taliban through the years, to the extent that today, Turkey is likely to provide logistical support to resuming operations at the Kabul airport with the Taliban maintaining the airport’s security,” Mohan noted.

The Taliban opened a permanent political office in Qatar in 2013. Today, Qatar is providing technical support at the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said on Monday that the group will not allow any country, including Pakistan, to interfere in the Islamic Emirate’s affairs, Afghanistan’s Khaama news reported.

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, touted as the leader of the new Afghan government, met with UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths in Kabul on Sunday.

During the meeting at the foreign ministry, Griffiths assured the Taliban that the UN will continue to support Afghanistan and extend cooperation in the crisis, according to a tweet by Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief