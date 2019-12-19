Surveillance video of Epstein’s cell goes missing

by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2019

Video footage from outside of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell has gone missing, according to prosecutors in New York.

Footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Epstein’s alleged first, unsuccessful, suicide attempt on July 23 can’t be located, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Swergold admitted.

New York authorities said that Epstein successfully killed himself in the prison on Aug. 10. Two correctional officers have been charged with neglecting their duties and falsifying records the night of Epstein’s death.

In the July 23 incident, Epstein was sharing a cell with Nick Tartaglione, a former cop in Westchester County accused of killing four people in a botched drug deal.

Epstein was treated for neck injuries following the July 23 incident, law enforcement officials have said.

Epstein told his lawyers that Tartaglione inflicted the injuries that left him nearly unconscious in his cell, a source close to the convicted pedophile’s case told the New York Post.

Tartaglione’s lawyer had requested the footage be preserved — but prosecutors admitted in a court hearing Wednesday that the footage has gone missing, the lawyer, Bruce Barket, said.

“I don’t know the details of how it was lost or destroyed or why it wasn’t retained when it should have been,” Barket said.

Barket has maintained Tartaglione came to Epstein’s aide and tried to alert the guards when Epstein allegedly tried to commit suicide in the cell.

Judge Kenneth Karas asked the government to look further into what happened to the footage.

Barket said the video footage was relevant to Tartaglione’s defense because it is potentially evidence of the ex-cop’s good character. In the event Tartaglione is found guilty and reaches the death penalty phase, the Epstein incident could possibly be evidence showing why he doesn’t deserve to die.

