Supreme Court to consider, but won’t fast-track, major election lawsuits

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2021

Lawsuits filed by Sidney Powell and Lin Wood contesting the results of the 2020 election will be among those considered by the Supreme Court.

The high court on Friday scheduled several contest-of-election lawsuits for consideration at its Feb. 19 conference.

According to a case listing, the lawsuits include Powell’s Michigan case; Lin Wood’s Georgia case; the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania lawsuit and Wisconsin lawsuit; and the Pennsylvania lawsuit brought by Rep. Mike Kelly, The Epoch Times reported on Saturday.

The millions of Americans who have waited for these lawsuits to be heard will have to wait much longer. If the Supreme Court decides to take up any of the election lawsuits, they most likely won’t be heard until October.

The Supreme Court declined to grant relief or fast-track the cases as requested in respective petitions filed ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration, The Epoch Times noted.

Powell’s Michigan petition sought “emergency declaratory relief avowing that the presidential election results certified by Michigan officials were unconstitutional and otherwise contrary to law, together with injunctive relief de-certifying those results.”

Wood’s Georgia petition asked the Supreme Court to “enter an emergency order instructing Respondents to de-certify the results of the General Election for the Office of the President.”

The Kelly petition asked the court for an injunction “that prohibits the Executive-Respondents from taking official action to tabulate, compute, canvass, certify, or otherwise finalize the results of the Election.”

The Trump campaign suits similarly called for emergency injunctive relief in the form of expedited hearings and blocking certification of the electoral college votes for Biden.

Some of the lawyers in the cases said that seeing the challenges through is important as they could have an impact on long-term election fairness.

“Our legal issue remains important in need of the court’s review,” attorney John Eastman told the Washington Examiner, referring to Pennsylvania’s conduct during the 2020 election.

Greg Teufel, Kelly’s lawyer, told the Washington Examiner that the congressman has no intention of dropping the suit.

