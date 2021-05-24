Stiffed American working stiffs find new lease on life at Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

S A T I R E

Placing a Russian Ushanka fur hat on his balding head, 51-year old former Keystone XL Pipeline worker Allen Brokeson excitedly danced a little Russian jig he had been practicing.

He was preparing for a weeks-long voyage via shipping container to the Baltic Sea, rail car to Moscow, then yak-drawn wagon to the employment office of the company overseeing construction of the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline from Russia to Germany.

“I need a job, and President Biden has paved an obstacle-free path for me to find work doing something I love: connecting pipes for untouchable oligarchs.”

CNN praised Biden’s move to lift Russian sanctions and allow pipeline construction to continue, as ‘2D Chess,’ citing the growing need for American jobs, [after Biden’s] decision to shutter construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline [greenlighted] by racist former president Donald Trump.

