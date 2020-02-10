‘Spotlighter, chow thief’: Vindman reportedly not esteemed by peers

by WorldTribune Staff, February 10, 2020

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the House impeachment witness who was removed from his post at the National Security Council (NSC) last week, was not very highly regarded by his peers at Ranger School, a Medal of Honor recipient told Fox News on Sunday.

Master Sergeant Leroy Petry said President Donald Trump was right to remove Vindman from the NSC.

Officials confirmed that Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have eliminated the positions of 70 Obama-era holdovers from the NSC.

Petry said, according to friends who had been with the Vindman in Ranger School, that he was characterized as a “chow thief” who “couldn’t be trusted.”

“They tried peering him out. They said, ‘Well, I guess it hasn’t changed much.’ Usually folks that try to make a big statue of something, what we call spotlighters in the military, trying to highlight themselves as a hero or doing something great. and you could do something great just doing your job,” Petry said.

Fox News host Pete Hegseth jumped back in then to “translate” some of the military jargon Petry had used to describe Vindman, saying, “Chow thief, meaning that when there is limited food, you’re taking some so you can have some and your buddies don’t. Spotlight ranger is someone who, when the spotlight is on, you do a great job when spotlight is off, you’re not necessarily helping your buddies. And peered out means your fellow peers are voting against you to graduate from that particular school.”

Petry also commented on how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and several other Democrats had hailed Vindman as a hero.

“I think this,” Petry said. “I respect his service, I understand he is Purple Heart recipient. Being a Purple Heart recipient doesn’t make somebody a hero. I’m sorry.”

“I appreciate your candor,” Hegseth, also an Army veteran, said. “Wearing the uniform doesn’t make you immune from criticism especially on the National Security Council, it has now been identified you’re probably a part of leaking, certainly a part of concerted effort to hurt the president.”

Trump tweeted on Feb. 8: “Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about “Lt. Col.” Vindman as though I should think only how wonderful he was. Actually, I don’t know him, never spoke to him, or met him (I don’t believe!) but, he was very insubordinate, reported contents of my “perfect” calls incorrectly, &…

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: