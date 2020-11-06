Spin war for America’s future: President Trump seen winning based on ‘legal votes’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2020

As reports of massive voter fraud continued to pour in from several states, President Donald Trump saw his huge election day leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia disappear.

But the president will fight on, saying that if every “legal” vote is counted, he will win re-election.

“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” he said. “We think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we cannot have an election stolen like this.”

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said.

The president’s team stepped up accusations of voter fraud as more and more ballots rolled in.

“We have been getting countless incoming calls from people all over the country reporting the fraud and the abuse,” said Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. “The Democrats’ lying, cheating and stealing is running rampant all over this country.”

Meanwhile, a confident Biden, who in the days preceding the election boasted of the largest “voter fraud organization” ever assembled, said: “We have no doubt that when the count is finished Sen. [Kamala] D. Harris and I will be declared the winners. So I ask everyone to stay calm. … The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”

Many analysts and independent media are now asking if Biden’s “voter fraud” comment was a “did I say that out loud?” moment since the Democrat often becomes confused when speaking. How else would Biden know what the outcome would be when “the count” is finished. Were Democrats all along relying on the vote counters to get them a victory rather than the voters?

Trump cast doubt on the voting systems being run by Democrats in the battleground states.

“The voting apparatus of those states are run in all cases by Democrats,” Trump said. “We were winning all the key locations by a lot actually, and then our numbers started miraculously getting whittled away in secret.”

Detroit and Philadelphia, Trump warned, have a history of corruption in their cities and that casts doubt on the results. Certain locations, Trump said, stopped counting or submitted large chunks of ballots in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The president said that his team had collected “horror stories” of voting discrepancies, suggesting that he would reveal them to the public.

“Our goal is to defend the integrity of the election. We will not allow the corruption to steal such an important election or any election for that matter,” he said.

As Biden miraculously took the lead in Georgia by some 1,500 votes, Georgia’s secretary of state announced there will be a recount in the state.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

Officials say they expect to know the result by the end of November.

The president will almost certainly ask for a recount in Pennsylvania, a source told Fox News, in addition to the one he and his campaign announced in Wisconsin. He will also likely ask for a recount in Arizona as well.

Asked if this would be resolved any time in the near future, the aide told Fox News, “I don’t see how it is.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign general counsel Matt Morgan on Friday said: “This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

The Trump campaign has launched a flurry of lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Georgia. The suits raise a range of claims, including the exclusion of observers from vote-counting rooms, voting by non-residents, and even the counting of votes listed as being cast by people who have died.

Pennsylvania and Minnesota have already been ordered by courts to segregate ballots arriving after Election Day.

If the presidential election hinges on the result of these lawsuits, the Supreme Court could ultimately determine who is elected president.

“The Biden-Trump contest was held under a set of rules foisted on an unknowing public and likely to tilt the election,” Betsy McCaughey, former lieutenant governor of New York, wrote in a Friday op-ed for the New York Post.

The pretext for all these changes was the coronavirus pandemic, but as McCaughey pointed out, “the fact is, this nation has elected presidents in a timely way during world wars, polio epidemics and many other emergencies without doing away with Election Day finality.”

In what seemed to be a coordinated effort, the major media told Americans not to expect a winner on Election Night.

“If President Trump is ahead on Nov. 3, we were told, it’s just a ‘red mirage’ that will be clawed back and undone once all the mail-in and late-arriving ballots are counted. CNN stopped talking about Election Day and switched to ‘election season,’ ” McCaughey noted.

The Constitution “is on Trump’s side,” McCaughey added. “The Constitution states — not once, but twice — that state legislatures decide ‘the time, place and manner of elections.’ Governors, commissions and local judges have no authority to go around the state lawmakers.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media