Soros-backed Manhattan DA gives his grand jury a month off

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 29, 2023

The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump for an alleged hush money payment made in 2016 is reportedly taking a month-long break.

The earliest the grand jury could now indict Trump would be in late April, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is responsible for reconvening the grand jury during planned breaks if he wants them to meet earlier, the report said.

In a Truth Social post, Trump applauded the grand jury for its inaction:

“I HAVE GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE.

“THE EVIDENCE IS SO OVERWHELMING IN MY FAVOR, & SO RIDICULOUSLY BAD FOR THE HIGHLY PARTISAN & HATEFUL DISTRICT ATTORNEY, THAT THE GRAND JURY IS SAYING, HOLD ON, WE ARE NOT A RUBBER STAMP, WHICH MOST GRAND JURIES ARE BRANDED AS BEING, WE ARE NOT GOING TO VOTE AGAINST A PREPONDERANCE OF EVIDENCE OR AGAINST LARGE NUMBERS OF LEGAL SCHOLARS ALL SAYING THERE IS NO CASE HERE. DROP THIS SICK WITCH HUNT, NOW!”

Meanwhile, America First Legal reported that it has launched an investigation into Bragg’s office for its “abusive and partisan” pursuit of Trump, with the foundation seeking records that are expected to unmask the probe against Trump as politically motivated.

The foundation filed a New York Freedom of Information Law request on March 27, requesting a range of Trump-related communications records from the Manhattan DA’s office.

“America First Legal will obtain and expose records about Alvin Bragg’s unprecedented efforts to target a political opponent,” Gene Hamilton, America First Legal vice president and general counsel, said in a statement.

In pursuing its records request from Bragg’s office, America First Legal said its actions are about holding to account officials at various levels of government who “abuse prosecutorial power to persecute their political opponents.”

Hamilton said in a statement that, by pursuing his case against Trump, Bragg seems to be “engaged in the vindictive pursuit of prosecution, regardless of the underlying facts and law.”

“The reality is this: no other American citizen would ever face the prospect of prosecution in these circumstances,” Hamilton continued. “Instead of delivering one standard of justice for all, Alvin Bragg’s actions undermine the American people’s confidence in our justice system everywhere.”

