Smackdown: Romney takes it on the chin from his niece, POTUS

by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2019

President Donald Trump and RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel slammed Mitt Romney, saying the senator-elect should be a “team player” and that his Washington Post op-ed criticizing Trump was merely feeding the many Democrat and media trolls constantly besieging the president.

Romney argued in his Jan. 1 op-ed that the Trump administration has caused “dismay around the world” and that the president “has not risen to the mantle of the office.”

Trump struck back in a Jan. 2 tweet that also took a shot at departing Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona.

“Here we go with Mitt Romney. Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!”

Radio host Mark Levin wrote in a Facebook post: “It’s clear Romney will be a destructive force in the Senate, playing to the liberal media which will praise him & seeking to create a pathway to the presidency. But one thing Romney will never be called is president. Sadly, he has revealed himself as an unprincipled, self-serving opportunist.”

The RNC’s McDaniel, the niece of the Utah Republican senator-elect, said the op-ed criticizing Trump was “disappointing and unproductive.”

“POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7,” McDaniel tweeted. “For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive.”

Romney was elected in the November midterms and will replace the retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch.

