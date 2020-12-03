Sidney Powell files lawsuits in Wisconsin and Arizona, cites election officials for ‘egregious conduct’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2020

Attorney Sidney Powell this week has filed new lawsuits in Wisconsin and Arizona charging “massive election fraud” took place.

Powell’s suit in Wisconsin, filed on Tuesday, alleges an “egregious range of conduct” at the direction of Wisconsin state election officials in Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee, along with Dane County, La Crosse County, Waukesha County, St. Croix County, Washington County, Bayfield County, Ozaukee County, as well as other counties throughout the Third District and throughout Wisconsin that employ election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems.

Joe Biden leads by 20,682 votes in Wisconsin following a partial recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

The Wisconsin suit cited data analyses, detailed in accompanying affidavits, that some 318,012 illegal ballots were counted as votes in Wisconsin, which is more than 15 times the margin by which Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the state.

About 15,000 mail-in ballots were lost, and about 18,000 were “fraudulently recorded” for voters who never asked for mail-in ballots, the suit alleged. It also said that nearly 7,000 ineligible voters who moved out of Wisconsin had “illegally voted” in the state.

The lawsuit also cited a statistical study that allegedly shows Biden overperforming in Wisconsin precincts that relied on Dominion machines.

“The results from the vast majority of counties using the Dominion machines is 3 to 5.6 percentage points higher in favor of candidate Biden. … The results from ‘Dominion’ counties do not match the results from the rest of the counties in the United States,” the complaint read, adding, “the results are clearly statistically significant.”

Powell asked the court to block Democrat Gov. Tony Evers from transferring currently certified election results in Wisconsin to the Electoral College, and have Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) reverse the certification, “pending a full investigation and court hearing.” Powell is also asking the court to order an independent audit of the election “to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election.”

The Arizona lawsuit charges that more than 412,000 ballots were cast illegally in the state.

Biden leads by 10,457 votes in Arizona.

The 53-page Arizona complaint said Dominion Voting Systems software was able to connect to the Internet, in violation of election laws.

Attached to the complaint was also a redacted affidavit from a former electronic intelligence analyst, alleging the Dominion software was accessed by agents from China and Iran.

Also in Arizona, the state Republican Party led by its chair Kelli Ward has filed a lawsuit attempting to toss out mail-in ballots that weren’t properly reviewed by GOP poll observers and lack proper signature verification.

A judge in Maricopa County on Tuesday said Ward and her attorneys can review 200 ballots and envelopes to see if they show any signs of fraud.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media