Shoot someone? Being a Democrat helps: Decision on Baldwin charges gets blowback

by WorldTribune Staff, April 21, 2023

Special prosecutors in New Mexico announced they planned to drop criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin for his role in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “When you’re a Democrat they let you do it …. Last week: ‘Arrest Trump! No one is above the law!’ This week: Alec Baldwin charges dropped.”

The Daily Mail Online noted: “After a media circus and conflicting stories, Alec Baldwin will get off scot free after firing the gun that killed a cinematographer on the New Mexico set of his film Rust. The actor, 65, discovered Thursday that two involuntary manslaughter charges against him over the October 2021 killing of Halyna Hutchins have been dropped. The news arrived on the same day that Baldwin and other cast members resumed filming the movie in Montana.”

Late on Thursday, the special prosecutors in Baldwin’s case, Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, released a statement regarding the decision to drop the charges, saying they may be refiled after “further investigation.”

The statement said: “Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander ‘Alec’ Rae Baldwin, III. Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going.”

Despite reports earlier in the day that former “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would also see her charges dropped, her status has not changed. “Charges against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged,” the prosecutors said.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin, and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish