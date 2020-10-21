Sen. Cruz: Big tech censorship is ‘single greatest threat to democracy in America today’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2020

Twitter and Facebook “crossed a rubicon that they had not previously even dreamed of crossing” when they censored the New York Post’s reporting on evidence of Biden family corruption, Sen. Ted Cruz said.

The Texas Republican told reporters Monday that the social media giants could face “potentially serious campaign finance violations” for censoring stories unfavorable to Democrats while letting critical coverage of Republicans run rampant on their platforms.

“Giant multibillion-dollar corporations are making multibillion-dollar contributions to support [Democratic presidential nominee Joe] Biden,” Cruz said in response to a question about Facebook and Twitter’s selective censorship of Republicans. “It is at a scale never before seen in our election.”

Twitter blocked users from posting tweets that contained links to the Post’s reporting, alleging without evidence that the story violated its Hacked Materials Policy.

Facebook limited the New York Post story’s distribution through its secret algorithm while referring it to an outside fact-checker, the results of which are still not in.

Cruz said the censorship of the Post was a blatant attempt to interfere in the 2020 election.

“Big tech has taken the astonishing view that it has unlimited power to censor the media to prevent the American people from learning about these stories and to punish anyone who dares discuss facts that are inconvenient to the political narrative big tech favors,” Cruz said.

“This poses the single greatest threat to free speech in America today,” Cruz added. “It poses the single greatest threat to democracy in America today.”

Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he expects Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify about the censorship of the Post’s story on their platforms before his committee prior to the November election.

“I don’t have an exact date to announce, but my expectation is we hear testimony from both of them before the election because this level of censorship and election interference is dramatically greater than big tech has ever attempted,” Cruz said.

“One way or another, either voluntarily or pursuant to subpoena, they will testify and they will testify before the election,” Cruz added.

