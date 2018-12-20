Self-described witches outraged over Trump’s use of ‘witch hunt’ to describe Mueller probe

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2018

Some who self-identify as witches, especially those of the “progressive” variety, are having a meltdown over President Donald Trump referring to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Witchcraft author Kitty Randall, whose witch name is “Amber K.”, calls Trump’s usage of the phrase a “traumatic emotional imprint” on modern-day witches, The Daily Beast reported on Dec. 17.

“To have him compare his situation to the worst period in our history is just infuriating,” Randall said.

David Salisbury of Washington’s Firefly House said many in the witch community “are mad, and the rest are rolling their eyes.”

Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “witch hunt” as “a searching out for persecution of persons accused of witchcraft.”

It is most likely that Trump intends his use of “witch hunt” to reflect Merriam-Webster’s secondary definition:

Witch hunt: the searching out and deliberate harassment of those (such as political opponents) with unpopular view.

Not all witches are brooding over Trump’s usage of the phrase.

St. Louis-based witch Becky Noble told The Daily Caller, “I have found a pretty healthy community of conservative Pagans out there. As usual, I suspect it is only a select few who think they are speaking for all of us.”

Another practicing Wiccan who asked to remain anonymous told the Daily Caller, “An old figure of speech is nothing I’m worried about. I have bigger fish to fry in my own pond … I do wish the people would put this much effort into sex trafficking. I wish the people crying over offensive speech would put more effort into worthwhile causes.”

