Secret summit war-gamed this week’s drama as spotlight shifted from Biden

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 16, 2023

Call it the Uniparty Summit.

Earlier this month, as the FBI faced mounting pressure to release documents confirming bribery allegations implicating Joe Biden, top Democrat operatives and handful of never-Trump Republicans met at a Washington, D.C. think tank. Their mission? To plot strategies aimed at blocking former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, according to a report in The Washington Post.

There were about 40 people in attendance, the report said, including former Biden White House chief of staff Ron Klain, Democratic National Committee senior advisor Cedric L. Richmond, and Stephanie Cutter, a former Obama campaign adviser who has also worked with Team Biden.

“They were joined by former senators Doug Jones (Alabama Democrat), Heidi Heitkamp (North Dakota Democrat) and Claire McCaskill (Missouri Democrat), along with representatives of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, former Weekly Standard publisher Bill Kristol and Lucy Caldwell, a former Republican consultant who now advises the independent Forward Party, according to people present at the event, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was private,” the Post reported.

Obama 2012 campaign manager Jim Messina, Howard Dean 2004 campaign manager Joe Trippi, Democrat strategist Antjuan Seawright, Investing in U.S. co-founder Dmitri Mehlhorn, and Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen connected to the summit via Zoom, the report said.

The meeting also included Hilltop Public Solutions partner Patrick Dillon, the former Obama White House deputy political director who is married to current Biden White House deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon.

The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam pointed out: “In 2019/20, a similar group named the ‘Transition Integrity Project’ was convened, featuring stars from Soros world, as well as John Podesta, and even China-linked individuals. The group ‘war-gamed’ a scenario in which Trump declared victory, but Biden’s vote totals continued to climb overnight. Podesta, playing Biden in the war game, then convinced states to offer up competing electors.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish