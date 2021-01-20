Sec. of State Pompeo goes out with a bang

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2021

“Got a lot of grief from the Left media and other elites who thought you needed their filter. America is for YOU, not them,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted in one of a series of tweets he fired off as he departed the State Department on Jan. 20.

Pompeo also noted:

“Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they’re not who America is. They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker.”

“Maybe the despots and authoritarians should form PRCVIDPRK and meet once a year to figure out how to further destroy their economies and deny liberty to their people? (Hint: first meeting in Tehran, second in Caracas, third meeting in Pyongyang).”

“We moved past foreign policy elites peddling the same old failed ideas, on the left and the right. Not popular in the Swamp but it produced great results, like the #AbrahamAccords.”

“The U.S. is stronger when we acknowledge the failings of international institutions like @UN and try to fix them. Multilateralism for multilateralism’s sake doesn’t help anyone but bureaucrats, globalists, and lawyers.”

Pompeo’s tweet on “wokeness” was an excerpt from a speech he recently made at the Voice of America, where he slammed recent actions by Big Tech to curb free speech on social media as “a kind of censorial instinct that is dangerous.”

“It’s similar to what we’re seeing at Twitter, and Facebook, and Apple, and on too many university campuses today. It’s not who we are. It’s not who we are as Americans, and it’s not what Voice of America should be,” he said in the Jan. 11 remarks. “It’s time that we simply put woke-ism to sleep.”

“It is not fake news for you to broadcast that this is the greatest nation in the history of the world and the greatest nation that civilization has ever known. Indeed, I’m not saying this to ignore our faults. Indeed, just the opposite; it is to acknowledge them,” he added.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media