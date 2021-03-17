Royal bust: GoFundMe to pay off Harry and Meghan’s mortgage fails big time

by WorldTribune Staff, March 17, 2021

A GoFundMe page set up to pay off the mortgage on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.6 million California estate was shut down after raising just $110, a report said.

The online bid launched by Anastasia Hanson, who lives about 25 minutes from Harry and Meghan’s palatial estate in Montecito, was shut down on Saturday after taking in just three donations, the UK’s Sun reported.

Hanson donated $5, “A Supporter” gave $100, and “Anonymous” chipped in $5 to the fund, the report said.

Harry and Meghan bought the nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion — dubbed the Chateau of Riven Rock — in August for $14.65 million.

Harry reportedly inherited what now amounts to around $13 million from his late mother, Princess Diana.

The prince and duchess also have an estimated $100 million production deal with Netflix and are said to take in $1 million for each speech they deliver.

Hanson told the Sun that she started the GoFundMe effort because she seriously felt sorry for the multimillionaire royal couple after Harry told Oprah Winfrey about being financially cut off by Buckingham Palace.

“When they came to the USA, they were without jobs and with limited funds,” said Hanson. “They’ve stated that they’ve had a very rough time, so this fundraiser is a way to give help, compassion, and love by paying their home loan in full.”

In the interview with Oprah, Harry defended the couple’s inking of lucrative media deals since leaving royal life, saying, “My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

The GoFundMe page had read:

“I am Anastasia Hanson of Ventura, California and I am raising funds to pay off the mortgage for the Montecito, California home of Harry and Meghan. Were 2 million supporters to donate just $5 each, the Goal is met and the loan can be paid off. After their interview, I was moved with compassion to help get their home paid off. As they are now financially independent, this will help and be a loving gift.”

The page now says “Campaign Not Found.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media