Reports: 15 armed federal agents from NY sent to arrest triple amputee war hero in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff, September 10, 2020

On Aug. 20, 15 agents from the New York United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) showed up on Brian Kolfage’s doorstep in Florida to arrest him, reports say.

Kolfage, a war hero and triple amputee, was arrested along with former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon and two others on alleged fraud charges related to the “We Build the Wall” project which raised funds to privately build a portion of wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The New York Post reported that Kolfage is accused of pocketing $20,000 a month — and a $100,000 up-front payment — from the viral GoFundMe fundraiser “We Build the Wall”, which launched in 2018 and raised $25 million.

The Gateway Pundit, which obtained video on Kolfage’s arrest, noted that, “on the morning of Aug. 20 at least five cars, all with New York state plates, showed up outside war hero Brian Kolfage’s house. Out came 15 USPIS agents, armed and ready.

“Three cars slowly came down Kolfage’s street and parked in front of his house. Then suddenly from the other direction, another van pulled into Kolfage’s drive and sped towards his house. Next another car races down Kolfage’s drive and agents get out. Then a half dozen or so agents exit their cars from the street and march down his driveway towards his house.

“When they went in the house, the agents looked all over, including in the childrens’ rooms.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft noted that the scene reminded him of the incident where 25 FBI agents showed up in a pre-dawn raid to arrest Trump associate Roger Stone.

The USPIS agents did not contact U.S. Marshals in Florida “until Kolfage was loaded in the car,” the Gateway Pundit’s report said.

A Florida Marshal reportedly told Kolfage: “I don’t agree with the handling of this one bit, it’s 100% political!”

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss called those involved in the “We Build the Wall” project “fraudsters.”

Bannon, Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea are facing charges including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, The Hill reported.

Kolfage issued the following statement on his arrest:

“I’ve taken direct hits from mortars fighting for my country overseas, now I’m taking mortars from a politically corrupted and weaponized judicial system who has made it their #1 goal to target all Trump associates.

“With reckless regard for the constitution they have set out on a mission to destroy people’s lives by intimidation through a weaponized mainstream media platform that regurgitates and tries defendants in the court of public opinion before facts are even known. This is not the type of freedom I raised my right hand to defend, this is totalitarianism to take political prisoners.

“They are coming after us for one reason, we embarrassed them, we proved that Americans wanted border security. ‘We the people’ then built the wall and cut off major human smuggling routes. We showed Americans that we can accomplish the ‘impossible’ with a little good old fashioned hard work. Everything we accomplished went against the tainted beliefs of these socialists from NY who are after us. They want the permanent political class to stay in power. And in order to achieve that they need globalism and open borders to keep the power on their side.

“When the facts come out over the next few months they are going to have to drop this case; it’s that’s simple, this case is 100% TAINTED by political motivations. That’s why they timed it to the eve of the Republican National Convention, just as Steve Bannon was beginning to advise the Trump Campaign again.”

