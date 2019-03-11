Report: Thousands of war criminals among migrants Germany let in

FPI / March 10, 2019

Some 5,000 war criminals are among the migrants who have been allowed to enter Germany since 2014, a report said.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees tipped the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel off to around 5,000 migrants they believed had been involved in war crimes or other crimes against humanity, the German newspaper Bild reported on March 10.

And, from 2014 to 2019, only 129 of those 5,000 have been investigated by the Merkel government, according to data from the German Interior Ministry that was requested by the libertarian Free Democratic Party (FDP).

The Interior Ministry said the “large number of referrals prevented immediate investigation of each case” but insisted that the cases were not ignored and that they were processed for use in ongoing and future investigations.

Previous reports have noted that the Islamic State (ISIS) has used the migrant crisis to smuggle its fighters into Germany and other European nations.

In August 2018, Die Welt reported that a 19-year-old Yazidi woman fled Germany after she encountered the jihadist who had kidnapped her in Iraq and forced her into sexual slavery. The jihadist was posing as a refugee in the German town of Schwäbisch Gmünd.

The father of the 19-year-old, who lives in a refugee camp in Northern Iraq, said he felt conflicted about his daughter’s return, saying: “But when her mother told me that she met this jihadist, I told her to come back – obviously Germany is no longer a safe place for her.”

Afghan migrant Hussein Khavari was charged with the October 2016 rape and murder of college student Maria Ladenburger in Freiburg. Khavari had slipped into Germany in November 2015, a year when one million or more migrants arrived, reports said.

German Islamic and migration researcher Ralph Ghadban said the rise in power of Arab gangs in Germany has led to the formation of several “no-go areas” in Berlin.

“No-go areas are a law-free area. Policemen are persecuted, besieged, and harassed. Policewomen are groped. They receive threats from clan members such as ‘we know where you live’ or ‘we know where your children go to school,’ but they are usually empty threats,” Ghadban said, according to the Augsburger Allgemeine.

When asked if he thought his statements were supportive of the anti-mass migration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Ghadban said, “I have made these statements for over 20 years; at that time there was no AfD. This criticism is dangerous, it corresponds to the attitude of political correctness, which suppresses free opinions, prevents a factual confrontation with topics, and leaves it to the radicals.”

Meanwhile, a Swedish lawmaker has said the government’s mass migration policies have made women less secure.

In an op-ed for the Aftonbladet newspaper, Ebba Busch Thor, leader of the Swedish Christian Democrats (KD), said the left-wing establishment government has largely failed on feminist issues despite supporting a supposed feminist-oriented policy.

“Above all, the issue of women’s insecurity must be addressed – and it is acute,” she wrote. “The fear is largely due to harassment from wandering groups of young men, often new arrivals from parts of the world where women are not expected to move freely.”

Busch Thor added that the municipality youth service had even advised young girls not to go out by themselves, not just at night but also during the day.

“This means that the woman’s human dignity is subordinated to the man’s. She will stay home or be escorted because he cannot handle his impulses. I do not want that, can not and will not accept it. Nor will I be silent about it,” she added.

Statistics from 2018 released by the Swedish criminal statistics agency Brå reveal that 42 percent of women in the country aged 20 to 24 feel insecure in their everyday lives, fearful they could be victims of various crimes.

Busch Thor also slammed what she referred to as “feminists on television sofas,” saying they were too busy “discussing gender stereotyped Lego characters or men’s art in the Stockholm subway” while “a long series of real-life questions await solutions.”

“This is my challenge to the country’s gender equality debates: do you want to help me build a new kind of feminism, or do you want to continue to be part of the problem?” she added.

FPI, Free Press International

