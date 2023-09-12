Report: Tarrio said DOJ tried to coerce him into tying Trump to Proud Boys

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2023

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the J6 protest despite not being in D.C. on that day, said feds pressed him to lie about President Donald Trump’s role in what happened at the U.S. Capitol so they could slap Trump with a seditious conspiracy charge.

Investigative journalist Jule Kelly reported that she has spoken to Tarrio twice since he was sentenced last week. He is currently in the D.C. Gulag awaiting transfer to a federal prison to begin serving his sentence.

“Tarrio told me the DOJ attempted to get him to flip after his arrest and become a cooperating government witness,” Kelly noted.

Why?

“To try and tie the Proud Boys to Donald Trump,” Tarrio said.

Tarrio said the DOJ claimed to have information connecting him to at least two individuals also connected to Trump.

He said he was offered a plea deal but refused amid what he called “coercion” by the DOJ.

“Tarrio said DOJ told his defense team there was ‘no chance the government would win in any other jurisdiction.’ The jury, he said, ‘hated us,’ ” Kelly noted.

(At least 8 jurors admitted during jury selection they had attended leftist demonstrations in recent years. None had attended conservative-leaning protests.

Tarrio said prosecutors disclosed that DOJ’s “domestic terrorism policy depends on” the prosecution and conviction/plea of Proud Boys. It became clear during plea negotiations, Tarrio said, “they were planning to do more of this in the future.”

The next step for Tarrio and his co-defendants, Kelly wrote, “is to appeal, a process that could takes years. He also hopes Trump is elected not for an automatic pardon but for him ‘to look at our case.’ ”

Tarrio added: “Without a doubt, Trump will come to the same conclusion. That justice was not served.”

Revolver News noted: “Tarrio insists that federal authorities intend to escalate this kind of ‘warfare’ moving forward. For many, believing him isn’t a stretch. There’s already widespread suspicion that the feds are pulling the strings behind the “white nationalist” group called ‘Patriot Front.’ This group has a knack for showing up in unexpected places, always at moments that conveniently bolster the regime’s narrative about ‘white supremacy.’ ”

Tarrio also told independent journalist Emerald Robinson that the feds had asked him to lie in order to indict Trump.

