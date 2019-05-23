Report: Housing and Urban Development restores women’s rights in homeless shelters

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2019

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson’s proposal to restore single-sex spaces for women in homeless shelters has enraged transgender activists, Democrats and their corporate media advocates.

The key language in the HUD statement which set off the partisan attacks says shelter operators would have the freedom to consider a person’s sex when deciding what rooms and bathrooms they can or cannot use.

“Shelter Provider [may] considers an individual’s sex for the purposes of determining accommodation within such shelters and for purposes of determining sex for admission to any facility or portion thereof,” the Carson language says. The rule means a shelter operator can accept transgender men — but also has the freedom to keep them out of rooms and facilities reserved for women.

“Carson’s restoration of women’s rights prompted immediate criticism from progressive groups that said the policy would unfairly impact the very small share of Americans who say they are transgender,” Breitbart News noted in a May 22 report.

“Secretary Carson’s actions are contrary to the mission of his Department and yet another example of tragic cruelty of this administration,” said a statement from the National Center for Transgender Equity.

The new policy, according to The Washington Post, would “weaken Obama-era protections for homeless transgender people, allowing federally funded shelters to deny people admission on religious grounds or force transgender women to share bathrooms and sleeping quarters with men.”

Single-sex spaces for battered and homeless women were gradually stripped from women in 2012, 2014 and 2015 by officials working for former President Barack Obama.

“Fifty-one percent of Americans are women. Less than one percent of Americans say they are transgender. The vast majority of men who say they are transgender are also biologically intact, and many seek to sleep with women,” Breitbart said in its May 22 report. “In general, transgender organizations say the federal government should force Americans to accept claims by people who say they are transgender members of the opposite sex.”

Carson’s proposed rule says taxpayer-funded shelters will have the freedom to provide accommodation suited to transgender people who say their “gender identity” is different from their sex and biology. For example, a shelter could place two transgender people in the same room.

Under the Obama administration’s policy, each person’s claimed “gender identity” — not their actual biological sex — was deemed decisive when deciding if a person was to be treated as male or female. It required shelter operators to make women share their rooms with men who say they are women.

