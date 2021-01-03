Report: Former intelligence, military officials join network investigating election irregularities

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2021

A network of some 400 people from intelligence, military, law enforcement, and the judiciary is investigating irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, a report said.

Robert Caron, one of the organizers of the network, told The Epoch Times that the size of the network is “way over 400” and that each member of the network sees obvious election fraud based on their own observations.

“The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public,” said Caron. “That’s why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of.”

Caron said that the network includes former intelligence officers, analysts, operatives, military, law enforcement, and judiciary from the FBI, CIA, Military Intelligence, DIA, and National Security Agency (NSA), among others, as well as many former intelligence officers in other countries.

One of the network’s current investigations “focuses on foreign interference during the Nov. 3 election, with the Chinese Communist Party being a significant player,” the report said.

Caron told The Epoch Times he was recruited to the network in 2014. At that time, he said, many in the intelligence community were witnessing an increase in improper operations. He mentioned that, in 2014, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn called out then-President Barack Obama for “not acting properly on intelligence.”

It was in the summer of 2014 that Obama fired Flynn as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) over alleged “management issues,” ending his 33-year Army career. After President Donald Trump pardoned Flynn last month, Flynn said in an interview with the New York Post that he was framed via the Russia-collusion investigation partly because Obama was afraid of Flynn’s ability to expose Obama’s corruption.

“President Obama was not acting properly on intelligence that he received concerning Benghazi,” Caron said, referring to an attack of U.S. government facilities in Benghazi, Libya, that resulted in the deaths of several U.S. officials. He said he believes it was then that a lot of people from the intelligence community got together and started recruiting people to join the network.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media