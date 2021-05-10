Report: Fauci agency funded experiments where aborted fetal scalps were grafted onto rats

by WorldTribune Staff, May 10, 2021

A government agency, which has been headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci for decades, purchased aborted babies for use in experiments where fetal scalps were grafted onto living mice and rats, a report said.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has spent over $400,000 funding the experiments which were meant to investigate the human skin’s propensity for developing infections, Just the News reported on May 5.

Fauci has been director of NIAID since 1984.

Related: Records detail NIH purchases of aborted fetal parts, February 17, 2020

The experiments, performed by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh, involved developing rat and mouse “models” using, in part, “full-thickness fetal skin” in order to “provide a platform for studying human skin infections.”

The research was published in the journal Nature.

The researchers noted that some of the grafted fetal skin had matured into “adult-like human skin.” Some of the grafts even developed “human skin appendages,” including “human hair evident at 12 weeks post-transplantation.”

Photographs from the study show patches of human skin grafted to rodent bodies and clearly sprouting human hair.

The NIAID experiments were mostly ignored outside of pro-life circles.

This week, the research was referenced during a Pennsylvania state legislature hearing on fetal experimentation.

In the Pennsylvania hearing, David Daleiden — a pro-life activist and journalist who obtained undercover videos of Planned Parenthood executives discussing aborted fetal body part exchanges — criticized the scientists, whom he described as “scalping 5-month-old aborted babies and grafting their scalps onto the backs of lab rats.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief