Report: DOJ-enabled ‘million dollar baby’ scam terrorizes women inmates in prison systems

by WorldTribune Staff, May 4, 2023

Biological male inmates who pose as transgender women and are allowed to be locked up in female prisons are purposefully impregnating female inmates to create “million dollar babies” and the Department of Justice is allowing it to happen at U.S. taxpayer expense, according to a sting video report.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s DOJ just “rolls over,” a DOJ psychologist told an undercover journalist in a new O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) report released on Wednesday.

Rather than putting a stop to the situation, the DOJ quietly pays the participants off and sweeps the cases under the rug, according to the psychologist.

“The DOJ unfortunately under Merrick Garland rolls over,” DOJ child psychologist Linda Noelle tells James O’Keefe in the video. “It doesn’t want to go through the courts so they just pay people off. That’s the bad thing. And we pay for that. Our tax dollars pay for that. If they want to have all the transition surgery, they go through the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union.”

“That means that a woman gets pregnant by a man claiming to be transgender and they sue to try to get like a million dollars,” O’Keefe explains at the beginning of the video.

Asked how it works, Noelle says: “The woman basically is raped or says she’s raped? Whether it’s consensual or not, who knows. They both play the victim card.”

Last month, a source inside the Washington Corrections Center For Women (WCCW) revealed that she knew of transgender male inmates and female accomplices perpetrating this scheme to scam the system. “The slang term that they’re calling it is ‘million dollar baby,’ ” the whistleblower said.

The whistleblower from WCCW told O’Keefe about a male inmate named Brooke Sonia (formerly Brett Sonia) who was placed “just a few doors down” from one of his victims.

Sonia is among about five biological inmates currently incarcerated at WCCW who were convicted of rape, among other crimes.

“This one really chaps my ass,” the whistleblower said. “He has a victim incarcerated there as well. And they did not give her (the victim) any justice by any means. They put Sonia in the same unit on the same tier, just a few doors down. This woman was molested by this guy and now she has to live with him and look at him every day.”

Sonia was formerly incarcerated in New Hampshire on three counts of state sex offenses, incest of his biological daughter, child pornography, and other offenses.

He was transferred from New Hampshire to WCCW a year after filing a lawsuit in federal court claiming that his 8th Amendment rights were being violated. He argued that he was put into a cell with predatory male inmates in isolation when he complained against inmate threats and sexual assaults.

“He actually was recently moved to another pod because of sexual activity,” the whistleblower said. “He got to live out what he was there to do. He wanted to have sex with women and he got his wish.”

Noelle told the OMG journalists that she felt the rights of female prisoners were being “trampled upon. “We didn’t have any of this even a decade ago. It just started over the past decade with all the sex change operations.”

Despite women being impregnated as the result of rape, trans men also “play the victim card” and sue the government resulting in settlements. — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) May 3, 2023

