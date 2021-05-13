Report: Detroit boasted that Zuckerberg election cash ‘created a new normal’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2021

The City of Detroit, one of the epicenters of 2020 election fraud allegations, is boasting that it was able to create a “new normal” in running elections last year thanks to more than $7 million in Zuckerbucks.

Detroit in 2020 received $7.4 million in grants from the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL), a voter advocacy organization funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“We have created a new normal in terms of how voters expect to vote in the City of Detroit,” reported the city’s Department of Elections. “The funding structure established must be preserved for future elections. We are requesting grant funds for the current year.”

“We created a new expectation for the public, because we significantly increased the number of ways [a] voter can vote,” said the report, which was obtained by Just the News through a Freedom of Information Act request.

During the last election cycle, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, founded by Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, gave the CTCL more than $350 million to award “grants” to local jurisdictions, allegedly as a way of helping counties and municipalities run their elections safely during the pandemic.

The money was supposed to help with pandemic-related expenses, including personal protective equipment. Available data highlights the fact that only a fraction of the money went toward protective measures.

The grant reporting form includes a questionnaire. One of the questions is: “What did you do with the CTCL COVID-19 Response grant funds that you’re most proud of?”

Detroit responded that the grant funds “allowed us to hire more quality staff because we were able to pay them more.”

The city reported that more than three-quarters of its CTCL grant money ($5.6 million of $7.4 million) was spent on the category “Poll worker recruitment funds, hazard pay, and/or training expenses.”

According to the grant report, Detroit spent $160,000 on ballot drop boxes and $200,000 on what it called “non-partisan voter education.”

The Daily Signal noted:

“It appears that the greatest allocation of Zuckerbucks went to counties with the greatest chance of Democrats winning. … In fact, 92% of the total amount granted was in Biden counties. There is also evidence that Zuckerbucks influenced election outcomes by mobilizing Democrat voters. Democrat turnout in Zuckerbucks counties didn’t match the changes experienced in counties without the influx of cash.

“Who knew that personal protective equipment had such an impact on voter turnout? Well, it doesn’t, really.”

