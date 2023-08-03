Report: Capitol Police chief says J6 a ‘cover up’ In Tucker interview hidden by Fox

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2023

In an interview given just before Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund insisted that events surrounding the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol appear to have been a “cover up,” a report said.

Never-seen-before footage of the interview was obtained by The National Pulse.

“The full interview has thus far been hidden from the public at the behest of Rupert Murdoch’s increasingly left-wing Fox News channel, which unceremoniously fired its prime time host Tucker Carlson allegedly as part of a private settlement with Dominion Voting Systems,” The National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam noted on Aug. 3.

In the interview with Carlson, Sund said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley had intelligence to suggest there would be problems on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021, but they failed to communicate with Sund and his officers on the ground.

“If I was allowed to do my job as the chief we wouldn’t be here, this didn’t have to happen,” Sund said, adding that he was “pissed off” about being “lambasted in public” over the events of Jan. 6.

“It sounds like they were hiding the intelligence,” Carlson said, to which Sund responded: “Could there possibly be actually… they kind of wanted something to happen? It’s not a far stretch to begin to think that. It’s sad when you start putting everything together and thinking about the way this played out… what was their end goal?”

Sund explained to Carlson that the events leading up to Jan. 6, including prior to the incident at the Capitol itself, and the aftermath, appeared to be a “cover up.”

“Everything appears to be a cover up,” says the decorated police chief, explaining that most things to do with his department were political, specifically because he reported to politicians including Pelosi.

“Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Sund explains, “…but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down. I’m not getting intelligence, I’m denied any support from National Guard in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack, for 71 minutes…”

Sund has written a book: “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6“.

