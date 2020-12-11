Report: Barr concealed Hunter Biden investigations from public during election

by WorldTribune Staff, December 11, 2020

Though he knew about several investigations into Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business deals since at least this spring, Attorney General William Barr “worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Barr “staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations,” a person familiar with the matter told the Journal in the Dec. 10 report.

The Journal report noted that investigators tried to keep the case out of public view by taking few visible steps in the weeks before the election, recognizing the impact it could have.

President Donald Trump, who has urged Barr to get involved, on Thursday criticized the DOJ, as well as the FBI and media’s handling of the case.

Trump tweeted: “Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!!”

Hunter Biden this week revealed he is being investigated after feds served him with a subpoena seeking detailed financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office.

CNN, which was a party in the pre-election coverup of the New York Post’s bombshell report on Biden family corruption, reported on Thursday that investigators are examining “whether Hunter Biden and his associates violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

Hunter Biden is also implicated in a broader international financial investigation by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, two people familiar with the case told the Journal. That probe has been going on for at least a year.

New York Post columnist David Harsanyi noted on Dec. 11: “Another disquieting aspect to this story is how the Department of Justice purportedly participated in burying it. Sources told Fox News, and others, that the DOJ is super sensitive about moving investigations from ‘covert’ to ‘overt’ during an election if they believe it could potentially affect the outcome. Their political sensitivities are irrelevant. We need to know more, but tamping down an investigation to hide it from the public before an election is as bad as accelerating an investigation to smear someone.”

Harsanyi added:

Law enforcement is tasked with investigating criminality, not with assessing how their work will shape public perception during an election. Rather than following process, bureaucrats are now making investigatory decisions that could easily be construed as helping politicians who are either their boss, or their future boss. Moreover, Hunter is not even a candidate for any office. What kind of familial relationships are covered under this friendly DOJ dispensation? Cousins? In-laws? Friends? Anyone with the name Biden? If the DOJ’s argument is that Hunter was so close to Joe that an investigation might have affected his father’s chances, then, well, that’s an important enough relationship that I think voters ought to know about. Shouldn’t they be aware of the prospect of corruption?

