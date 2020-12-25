Rep.-elect Boebert: ‘I’m here to save our country from socialists’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 25, 2020

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert on Thursday said that, on behalf of her constituents, she will object to Electoral College results presented at the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

The Colorado Republican tweeted: “Guided by the U.S. Constitution and my responsibility to my constituents, I will object to the Electoral College results on January 6th.”

Following her tweet, a leftist news analyst accused Boebert of “bombastic symbolic acts” to further her congressional career.

Boebert responded: “Newsflash: I’m not here to make a career for myself. I’m here to save our country from socialists.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Boebert said: “This is a contested election, and I believe that President Trump should fight with everything that he has and use all of the authority that he has as the President of the United States to make sure that we have a free and fair election. We need to be looking into these allegations; we need to be taking them seriously.”

Boebert added: “Our country really depends on this; our democracy depends on this; our Republic depends on this election, and no one will trust our election system ever again if we don’t fix it this time.”

An outspoken supporter of the Second Amendment, Boebert said she will fight efforts by House Democrats to ban lawmakers from carrying guns at the Capitol in Washington.

“The Democrats are always up for stripping away our Constitutional rights and feel threatened when we simply want to exercise those rights,” Boebert told Fox News.

“I carry a firearm to protect myself and want to exercise my right to do so in one of the most dangerous cities in America. They want to take that right away from me. I look forward to helping make sure they can’t.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media