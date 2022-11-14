Rep. Biggs expected to launch House leadership challenge against McCarthy

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 14, 2022

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs is likely to challenge California Rep. Kevin McCarthy to become the next Speaker of the House if Republicans lock down a majority in the lower chamber.

Biggs has said that McCarthy has refused to prioritize issues important to conservatives.

“I think we need to have a real discussion about whether he should be the speaker or not,” Biggs told reporters.

“I think that his statement recently that we shouldn’t impeach (DHS) Secretary Mayorkas indicates that maybe we’re not going to be as aggressive going forward as we should be. I think we need to have a very positive statement of what we’re going to accomplish and do, and I haven’t seen that yet,” he added. “That’s — those are things that I think we should have a very frank discussion internally about, where we’re going to be going forward.”

Tuesday’s leadership election is slated to be conducted via closed ballot and will only require a plurality of the conference to secure the nomination. McCarthy would need to reach 218 votes during the floor vote in January.

“The most important thing is to remember that the leader, whoever wants to be a leader, has to earn 218, so that’s the question, right?” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas told reporters outside the Freedom Caucus’s new member orientation on Thursday. “Let’s just say that no one currently has 218.”

“I expect there to be a challenge,” Rep. Bob Good of Virginia said.

