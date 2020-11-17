Registered child sex offender arrested after sucker-punching man at MAGA march

BREAKING . . .

A Black Lives Matter activist and registered child sex offender was arrested for allegedly sucker-punching a man and leaving him bloody in the streets after the “Million MAGA March” in the capital on Saturday.

39-year-old Kenneth Wayne DeBerry, of Washington, DC, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct through inciting violence, and being a felon in possession of a gun. When the Metropolitan Police Department took DeBerry into custody, officers found a handgun on him.

DeBerry was filmed in viral videos running up from behind an unidentified man and sucker punching him. The man collapsed on the ground unconscious while another anti-Trump protester kicked him. Another protester then stole his mobile phone.

