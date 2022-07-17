Record: 2,002,604 illegals that we know of from 150+ nations have crossed border in 2022

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 17, 2022

More than 2 million illegals have been encountered or apprehended at the U.S. southern border in fiscal year 2022 through June, according to official data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The total for FY 2022 thus far, 2,002,604 illegals from more than 150 countries, is the largest number recorded in a fiscal year in U.S. history.

In June, a record 207,416 people were apprehended, the highest number recorded in June in the history of the Department of Homeland Security. The overwhelming majority of those apprehended in June – 68% – were single adults.

The June data does not include “gotaways,” which includes at least another 50,009 people. “Gotaways” is the official term used by Border Patrol to describe foreign nationals who enter the U.S. illegally and don’t surrender at ports of entry but intentionally seek to evade capture from law enforcement. They are currently in the U.S. and no one in law enforcement knows who or where they are.

CBP said in a statement: “Current restrictions at the U.S. border have not changed; single adults and families encountered at the southwest border will continue to be expelled, where appropriate, under CDC’s Title 42 Order. Those who are not expelled will be processed under the long-standing Title 8 authority and placed into removal proceedings.”

But Republican governors and attorneys general nationwide say what the CBP says is happening is not the reality on the ground.

In the past week, 19 state attorneys general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana. The lawsuit was filed in response to a directive issued by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that drastically altered deportation policy, which the states argue contradicts federal law established by Congress and allows more people to stay in the U.S. illegally, including violent criminals.

