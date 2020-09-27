Pro-BLM activist charged with attempted murder for ramming car into Trump supporters

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2020

A 40-year-old woman and supporter of Black Lives Matter was charged with attempted murder after police said she rammed her car into a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters in Southern California on Saturday.

Tatiana Turner was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail “for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and the investigation is ongoing,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The sheriff’s department noted: “At approximately 3 p.m. after several dispersal orders, a vehicle in the parking lot of the Yorba Linda Public Library at 18181 Imperial Highway struck at least two individuals. The driver, believed to be part of the Caravan for Justice, continued to leave the parking lot and was detained a short distance away from the incident. The two people struck, a man and a woman believed to be at the protest, were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries but are expected to survive.”

Caravan4Justice is a pro-Black Lives Matter group.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the man who was hit “suffered two broken legs and was hospitalized and one woman suffered major and moderate injuries throughout her body.”

The Daily Mail identified Turner as a “Black Lives Matter organizer,” adding:

The chaos unfolded as about 250 people gathered, some with a group called Caravan4Justice supporting Black Lives Matter, and others to stage a nearby counter-protest supporting President Donald Trump. Federal records show that Turner filed a trademark application for Caravan4Justice in July, and a GoFundMe campaign names her as the group’s ‘founder’. Police confirmed that Turner is believed to be a member of the Caravan4Justice.

