President Trump ‘hits back’ after NY Times, Pelosi seek to diminish Mexico deal

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2019

President Donald Trump took on the “failing” New York Times and “Nervous Nancy” Pelosi after they attempted to write off the effectiveness of his tariff threats in leading to a deal with Mexico to help secure the border.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s new deal with Mexico had been underway for months prior to his threat of economic tariffs on the country. The story challenged a big win for the president’s decision to use tariffs as a negotiating weapon.

Trump tweeted: “The Failing New York Times and ratings-challenged CNN will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People!”

Trump added: “I know it is not at all ‘Presidential’ to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back!”

According to a State Department news release, Mexico agreed to “take unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border. Mexico is also taking decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks. Additionally, the United States and Mexico commit to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including information sharing and coordinated actions to better protect and secure our common border.”

It was no victory according to Pelosi: “President Trump undermined America’s preeminent leadership role in the world by recklessly threatening to impose tariffs on our close friend and neighbor to the south,” the House Speaker told reporters. “Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy.”

Pelosi had said last week that she wasn’t keen on impeaching the president because she’d rather see him “in prison.” Trump fired back at Pelosi, saying he was aghast that she would make such statements while he was out of country on an official visit to Great Britain and called the speaker a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” while coining a new nickname for the congresswoman: “Nervous Nancy.”

In the wake of Trump’s threat to impose tariffs, officials from Mexico moved quickly to address the problem, traveling to Washington, D.C., to make an agreement with the president to ward off the tariffs, reports say.

The New York Times had a different take in a June 8 article headlined “Mexico Agreed to Take Border Actions Months Before Trump Announced Tariff Deal”.

The report, citing “officials” from both Mexico and the U.S., claimed that “Mexico had already promised to take in prior discussions with the United States over the past several months.”

Trump accused the Times of purposely reporting fake news to damage his reputation.

“When will the Failing New York Times admit that their front page story on the new Mexico deal at the Border is a FRAUD and nothing more than a badly reported ‘hit job’ on me, something that has been going on since the first day I announced for the presidency!” Trump tweeted, adding, “Sick Journalism.”

The president continued: “The Failing New York Times story on Mexico and Illegal Immigration through our Southern Border has now been proven shockingly false and untrue, bad reporting, and the paper is embarrassed by it. The only problem is that they knew it was Fake News before it went out. Corrupt Media!”

Trump said that the media were purposefully trying to diminish the impact of his deal made with Mexico, arguing that they would have responded to an Obama victory differently.

“If President Obama made the deals that I have made, both at the Border and for the Economy, the Corrupt Media would be hailing them as Incredible, and a National Holiday would be immediately declared,” Trump wrote. “With me, despite our record-setting Economy and all that I have done, no credit!”

The deal Trump negotiated with Mexico also requires that illegal immigrants entering the United States from Mexico “will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims.”

That requirement left Pelosi “deeply disappointed” and she said sending illegal refugees back where they came from “violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law and fails to address the root causes of Central American migration.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments