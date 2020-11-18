Poll: Media’s hiding of Hunter Biden info seen robbing Trump of clear win

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2020

President Donald Trump would have cruised to a clear victory on Nov. 3 had the major media and Big Tech not suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop news which detailed Joe Biden’s corruption, a poll found.

Enough of Biden’s voters would have switched their selection had they known about his son’s money scandal, according to a McLaughlin & Associates poll conducted for the Media Research Center.

In the poll, 4.6 percent of Biden’s voters said they would not have selected him had they been aware of his son’s China money affair.

The poll also found that 36 percent of Biden voters were not aware of the scandal. Of those, 13 percent said they would not have voted for Biden had they known.

“Such a shift away from Biden would have meant President Trump would have won the election with 289 electoral votes,” said the polling outfit.

The explosive story, first reported by the New York Post, was not covered much in non-conservative media, and Twitter and other social media platforms banned many of the reports on their sites.

“Now we know the impact of that cover-up,” said Media Research Center President Brent Bozell, adding, “4.6% of Biden voters say they would not have voted for him had they been aware of evidence of this scandal. This story would have potentially changed the outcome of this election. The media and Silicon Valley were fully aware of this, so they actively tried to prevent it from reaching the American public. The American people deserved to know the truth; now it’s too late.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media