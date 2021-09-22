Poll: 54 percent of white voters, 53 percent of Hispanic voters say things better if Trump had won

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2021

Half of voters in a new Scott Rasmussen poll said they believe America would be better off today if Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.

Fifty-four percent of white voters believe things would be better if Trump had won. So do 53 percent of Hispanic voters and 26 percent of black voters.

Eighty-five percent of Republicans believe things would be better. While Democrats are beginning to shift, a full 68 percent still believe things would be worse under a second Trump term. Among Independents, 43 percent say better and 39 percent worse.

“These results may highlight some challenges” resulting from Joe Biden’s call for a vaccine mandate, Rasmussen noted.

The poll found that 60 percent of Hispanic voters have a close friend or relative who will get vaccinated against their will because they can’t afford to lose their job.

Biden also “has gotten very low marks for handling the situation at the southern border,” Rasmussen said. Most voters also disapprove of Biden’s handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan before all Americans were evacuated.

Overall, a plurality of voters would prefer a candidate who supports Trump-like policies.

The poll asked: “Suppose that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election. Would things today be better, worse, or about the same?”

The results:

34% – Much better

16% – Somewhat better

10% – Somewhat worse

29% – Much worse

6% – About the same

6%- Not sure

Meanwhile, four conservative House Republicans on Tuesday introduced new articles of impeachment against Biden.

Rep. Bob Gibbs, Ohio Republican, introduced the articles of impeachment, citing three counts — Biden’s botched retreat from Afghanistan, the southern border crisis, and his bid to extend a federal moratorium on evictions.

“I take this seriously. I don’t think it’s haphazard. I’m not trying to get media attention for myself,” Gibbs told the Washington Examiner. “He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

The three other sponsors are Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Brian Babin and Randy Weber of Texas.

With both chambers of Congress in Democratic hands, the chances of an impeachment or conviction actually happening are essentially zero.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi,” Gibbs told the Examiner. But “it shows that there are some Republicans that think” Biden “needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another.”

