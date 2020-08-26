Pail-skinned Taliban: ‘Death to America’; 17-year-old arrested in Kenosha shooting deaths

Mainly white BLM ‘protesters’ in Kenosha, Wisconsin. / Breitbart / Morry Gash / AP

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to at least one of the two shooting deaths amid the unrest Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wis.Illinois police confirmed on Wednesday. Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested in his hometown of Antioch, Ill., Wednesday on suspicion of intentional first-degree homicide, Commander Norman Johnson of the Antioch Police Department said. Antioch is about 20 miles southwest of Kenosha.

Meanwhile, Photos posted to Twitter by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas show National Guardsmen protecting the courthouse behind a newly-erected fence. Next, Rosas shared video of a young woman shouting “Kill the police!” as she clutched an America flag. Moments later, another video posted shows one woman yelling “Death to America!” as she kicked the fence. An American flag can also be seen being burned.

