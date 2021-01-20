‘Only just beginning’: Trump reportedly weighs forming the Patriot Party

by WorldTribune Staff, January 20, 2021

President Donald Trump has discussed with associates in recent days the possibility of forming a new American political party, a report said.

Trump said he would want to call the new party the “Patriot Party,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people close to Trump.

What has transpired over the past few days may have provided the fuel for Trump to start developing a plan for the new party.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Tuesday accused Trump of provoking the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol. Ten Republicans in the House, led by Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, voted to impeach Trump.

Polls show Trump retains overwhelming support among rank-and-file GOP voters.

In a Tuesday farewell video, Trump said that his movement is “only just beginning.”

“As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” he said. “There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country, then there is nothing this nation cannot achieve.”

In his final speech as president, Trump at Joint Base Andrews said, “We will be back in some form.”

“It’s unclear how serious Trump is about starting a new party, which would require a significant investment of time and resources. The president has a large base of supporters, some of whom were not deeply involved in Republican politics prior to Trump’s 2016 campaign,” the Wall Street Journal’s report said.

“Third parties have typically failed to draw enough support to play a major role in national elections. Any effort to start a new party would likely face intense opposition from Republican party officials, who would chafe at the thought of Trump peeling off support from GOP candidates.”

