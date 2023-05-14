O’Keefe video: Catholic university lets trans girl students room with girls and at discounted rate

by WorldTribune Staff, May 14, 2023

A staff member at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota said the school allows biological males who say they identify as women to share living spaces with female students, a new O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) video shows.

Zoe Chang, the associate director of Residence Life at the Catholic university, tells an undercover journalist in the video that the school places the biological males in female residences as discreetly as possible in order to avoid upsetting parents.

Chang said St. Thomas doesn’t reveal the identities of transgender students to the females they are rooming with “unless she shares, or like we never will give that information. I think part of that would be weird if we were like, ‘Hey, look, this is what’s going on here.’ So I think that’s partially what would be an uproar, like why are you letting that happen?”

University of St. Thomas housing staff corroborated what Chang said, confirming that a biological male who identifies as female could request cisgender roommates and that it would be kept “confidential.”

“If she identifies as female, then she is able to room on the female side,” the staff person said.

OMG said the video documents the “mountain of rule changes and preferential treatment provided to trans students when it comes to their housing accommodations.”

Chang agreed that there could be a “mixed response” because of the Catholic and conservative families. The private university is one of the largest Catholic colleges in the nation, with more than 9,000 students and eight campuses.

Transgender students can also qualify for lower room rates since the school would “consider this an accommodation,” and be prioritized for in-demand rooms, Chang added.

“Oh so you charge less, because she’s transgender?” the undercover journalist asked. Chang nodded in agreement.

Towards the end of the video, Chang was asked if the university is trying to be more inclusive “without being too public.”

“Yeah. Unfortunately,” she said.

1st OMG Citizen Journalist-Led Story: A Citizen Journalist was rewarded $1000 for this recording obtained about a Catholic University allowing “trans girl” to room in the girl’s dorm without their knowledge. pic.twitter.com/eFmsTZnm1W — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) May 10, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish