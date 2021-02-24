Officer Sicknick’s mother: ‘He wasn’t hit on the head’ by a Trump supporter

by WorldTribune Staff, February 24, 2021

Refuting reports by The New York Times and other corporate media outlets, the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick said he wasn’t struck on the head by a fire extinguisher wielded by a Trump supporter.

“He wasn’t hit on the head, no. We think he had a stroke, but we don’t know anything for sure,” Gladys Sicknick told the Daily Mail in an exclusive interview on Feb. 22. “We’d love to know what happened.”

Medical examiners have not released an official report on Sicknick’s cause of death.

No arrests related to the officer’s death have been made and officials have not released details about a potential suspect.

The breach of the U.S. Capitol was captured via live-streaming video. There is no footage of demonstrators hitting Sicknick with a fire extinguisher.

Yet the New York Times reported on Jan. 8, citing anonymous sources, that Sicknick was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher by a Trump supporter.

Reports that Sicknick was not beaten to death emerged around the same time the NY Times published its report. Yet the Times didn’t update its report until February, writing: “New information has emerged regarding the death of the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick that questions the initial cause of his death provided by officials close to the Capitol Police.”

In early January, Sicknick’s brother also disputed the reports. “[Officer Sicknick] texted me last night and said, ‘I got pepper-sprayed twice,’ and he was in good shape,” his brother, Ken Sicknick, said to news outlets last month, appearing to dispute key details of the original NY Times report.

Despite the clear lack of evidence and reports to the contrary, Democrats have continued to press the narrative that Sicknick was killed by a protester on Jan. 6.

The Daily Mail noted: “Less than 24 hours after his death, with no autopsy, no confirmation of any sign of blunt trauma, no investigation nor due process, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the ‘perpetrators’ of Sicknick’s ‘attack’ to be brought to justice and vowed, ‘We will not forget.’ ”

“Despite the family’s earnest desire to the contrary, Sicknick’s death was politicized and seized on as an exemplar of all of the savagery of the pro-Trump mob’s assault on the temple of American democracy.”

On Feb 2, CNN reported that investigators were “vexed” by the lack of evidence linking anyone with Sicknick’s death. The report citing a source as saying medical examiners had found no sign of blunt trauma.

“Yet that very day Democratic Impeachment Managers filed their pre-trial articles in which they ignored all doubts and evidence to the contrary and stated as fact, ‘The insurgents killed a Capitol police officer by striking him in the head with a fire extinguisher.’ ” the Daily Mail noted.

