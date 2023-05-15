NYC subway case: Daniel Penny’s defense fund nears $2 million

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 15, 2023

The online legal defense fund for Daniel Penny has raised nearly $2 million.

Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has charged Penny, a former Marine, with second-degree manslaughter in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on the New York City subway earlier this month.

According to a “GiveSendGo” page titled “Daniel Penny’s Legal Defense Fund”, $1,883,357 had been raised as of late Sunday night.

The page was created by the law firm Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., and the funds are to cover legal fees “from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense.”

Bragg’s office arraigned and charged Penny with second-degree manslaughter last week over the death of 30-year-old Neely, who died after Penny put him in a chokehold during an incident on the subway. Penny could face up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted of the charge.

Neely reportedly had been shouting at passengers on the subway and was tackled by some. Attorneys for Penny said the former Marine never intended to harm Neely and was acting to protect himself and other subway passengers.

The city chief medical examiner’s office ruled Neely’s death was caused by compression of the neck, but noted that the legal system would determine any criminal culpability.

