NY Times salutes CHAZ as ‘homeland’ for social justice; Borders secured by armed guards

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2020

The New York Times has welcomed the nation of Chaz with open arms.

In a news analysis published Thursday, the leftist newspaper hailed the “liberated streets” of the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, lauding the anarchist-controlled area as “a homeland for racial justice.”

City leaders allowed police to effectively abandon their precinct in Chaz, allowing a collection of leftists, including radicals associated with the Antifa terrorist group, to set up an area free of cops and authority.

Chaz has erected border walls and has armed guards patrolling the zone, some reportedly carrying AR-15s.

Yes, The New York Times appears to be praising the use of border walls and armed guards by a sovereign nation.

“They reversed the barricades to shield the liberated streets and laid claim to several city blocks, now known as the ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,’ ” the Times’ Mike Baker wrote, noting a banner in front of a police station reading, “This space is now property of the Seattle people.”

“The entire area was now a homeland for racial justice — and, depending on the protester one talked to, perhaps something more,” he continued, describing the area as “part street festival, part commune” hallmarked by “speeches, poetry and music.”

One Chaz inhabitant said the anarchists are trying to prove that police are not needed.

“We are trying to prove through action and practice that we don’t need them and we can fulfill the community’s needs without them,” Baker quoted the Chazite as saying, adding the he was donning a “stethoscope and paramedic apparel in a makeshift health center set up on the patio of a taco restaurant.”

Some Chaz inhabitants told the Times they expected their border wall to be up for weeks, until state and city leaders had done enough to meet their demands.

The demands include the abolishment of the Seattle Police Department “and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus.” They also demand free health care, free college, free public housing, and call for segregated Seattle health care facilities which “employ black doctors and nurses specifically to help care for black patients.”

Those demands clearly show “A) they’re unaccustomed to normal political bartering that includes give-and-take, concession for success, diplomacy as part and parcel of the dance — and B) they’re nuts,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted on June 12.

“And not just any old nuts. The kind of nuts that takes years to hone and develop.”

Chaz, Chumley wrote, is just the beginning.

“Defund enough police, dismantle enough departments, handcuff — figuratively — enough law enforcement officers from doing their jobs and similar uprisings will come to communities near you. And me. And those of our children. These are not your peace-talking, peaceful-walking Martin Luther King, Jr., protesters. These are armed rebels, bent on toppling societal structures in order to usher in a new nation, one where chaos rules, lawlessness leads and anger feeds.”

Other demands include the banning of ICE operations within Seattle city limits; a halt of any armed force against citizens; reparations for “victims of police brutality, in a form to be determined;” amnesty for all protesters; and the release and expunging of records of all city and state prisoners currently behind bars for marijuana offenses or for resisting arrest.

There are more.

“We demand an end to the school-to-prison pipeline and the abolition of youth jails,” the site reads.

“We demand … the federal government launch a full-scale investigation into past and current cases of police brutality in Seattle and Washington,” the site continues.

“We demand that prisoners currently serving time be given the full and unrestricted right to vote,” the site states.

The list breaks into specific health and human services demands — that hospitals in the city “employ black doctors and nurses specifically to help care for black patients,” for example.

Then it breaks into specific education demands — that “the history of black and Native Americans be given a significantly greater focus” in Washington schools, for example, or that “thorough anti-bias training become a legal requirement for all jobs in the education system, as well as in thee medical profession and in mass media.”

Chumley concluded: “Does this sound like the campaign of people bent on real reform, trying to strike reasonable compromises, fully willing to come to the table to talk sensible shop?

“Or the mindless fancies of the lunatic fringe? Obviously.

“But that Democrats in these Democrat-controlled streets haven’t booted these lunatic fringers speaks volumes about the Democrat Party.”

